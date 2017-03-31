Contact Canadian Senators to vote for Act to deter Iran-sponsored terrorism, incitement to hatred, and human rights violations during their session on Wednesday

Non-Nuclear Sanctions Against Iran Act

An Act to deter Iran-sponsored terrorism, incitement to hatred, and human rights violations

Canada’s Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade is expected to vote on Bill S-219: Non-Nuclear Sanctions Against Iran Act, an Act to deter Iran-sponsored terrorism, incitement to hatred, and human rights violations during their session on Wednesday March 29th, 2017.

Please call the Senators who are members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and ask them to vote for Bill S-219 in its entirety on Wednesday. Here you can find the contact info of the 15 members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Last Name, First Name Phone Number Email (Please call first) Party Affiliation Bovey, Patricia 1-613-995-9176 Patricia.Bovey@sen.parl.gc.ca Non-affiliated Cordy,Jane 1-613-995-8409 jane.cordy@sen.parl.gc.ca Liberal Dawson,Dennis 1-613-995-3978 dennis.dawson@sen.parl.gc.ca Liberal Downe,Percy 1-613-943-8107 percy.downe@sen.parl.gc.ca Liberal Gold,Marc 1-613-995-9211 marc.gold@sen.parl.gc.ca Non-affiliated Marwah,Sabi 1-613-947-6809 sabi.marwah@sen.parl.gc.ca Non-affiliated Saint-Germain,Raymonde 1-613-995-9204 raymonde.saint-germain@sen.parl.gc.ca Non-affiliated Woo,YuenPau 1-613-995-9244 YuenPau.Woo@sen.parl.gc.ca Non-affiliated Cools,Anne 1-613-992-2808 anne.cools@sen.parl.gc.ca Non-affiliated Andreychuk,Raynell 1-613-947-2239 raynell.andreychuk@sen.parl.gc.ca Conservative Ataullahjan,Salma 1-613-947-5906 salma.ataullahjan@sen.parl.gc.ca Conservative Oh,Victor 1-613-943-1880 senator.oh@sen.parl.gc.ca Conservative Patterson,DennisGlen 1-613-992-0480 dennis.patterson@sen.parl.gc.ca Conservative Housakos,Leo 1-613-947-4237 Leo.Housakos@sen.parl.gc.ca Conservative Ngo,ThanhHai 1-613-943-1599 thanhhai.ngo@sen.parl.gc.ca Conservative

Summary

This enactment provides for an ongoing analysis of the incidence of terrorist activity, support of terrorism, incitement to hatred, and human rights violations, emanating from Iran, the identification of Iranian officials who are responsible for such activities and the strengthening of Canada’s non-nuclear sanctions regime against Iran by

(a) requiring the Minister of Foreign Affairs to publish an annual report on Iran-sponsored terrorism, incitement to hatred, and human rights violations that includes a description of measures taken by the Government of Canada to address those activities;

(b) providing that the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations apply in respect of the following, as if they were persons whose names are listed in Schedule 1 of those regulations:

(i) the Execution of Imam Khomenei’s Order (EIKO),

(ii) Iranian officials named in the annual report as being persons the Minister believes to be responsible for terrorist activity, support of terrorism, incitement to hatred, or serious human rights violations, and

(iii) other entities named in the annual report, including those that the Minister believes have been owned or controlled by EIKO or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or the officers of which have been acting on behalf of EIKO or the IRGC during the five preceding years;

(c) providing that Canada’s current sanctions regime against Iran cannot be eased unless two consecutive annual reports conclude that there is no credible evidence of terrorist activity or incitement to hatred emanating from Iran and that there has been significant progress in Iran in respect of human rights; and

(d) requiring the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness to consider whether to recommend that the IRGC be named a listed entity (terrorist group) under the Criminal Code.

The enactment also provides for the freezing of assets of permanent residents and foreign nationals who are listed in the annual report as having been responsible for terrorist-related activities, incitement to hatred, or serious human rights violations, and amends the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to render such persons whose actions would, if committed in Canada, have constituted an indictable offence, as well as persons who have served in the IRGC or the Basij-e Mostazafan, inadmissible under that Act.

You can also read the full text of the bill.

