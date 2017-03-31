Saudi prince in push for Iran regime change at Paris opposition conference

Prince Turki received more than one standing ovation during his speech and, at one point, members of the audience interrupted his speech to Arabic chants of “the people want the downfall of the regime,” which had become the slogan of the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011. To that, Prince Turki responded: “I, too, want the downfall of the regime”.

A number of people in the audience carried Iraqi and Syrian opposition flags, while others flew pre-1979 Iranian flags featuring a lion and sun. Concluding his speech, Prince Turki vowed to stand by the Iranian opposition in its efforts to remove what he called the “Khomeini cancer”, referring to the founder of the Islamic Republic, and said that the Iranian opposition’s struggle would go down in history as did the Shahnameh, the Book of Kings by renowned Persian poet Ferdowsi. Prince Turki paid special tribute to the movement’s “martyrs” as well as its leader Mariam Rajavi and her late husband and former leader Massoud Rajavi for their struggle to bring an end to the Islamist regime in Iran. Events of the conference were aired live on several Arabic news channels including Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya and Al Hadath as well as Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia, and were positioned as top stories on those channels. The NCRI, also known as the People’s Mujahideen of Iran or by it’s acronym MeK, is classified as a terrorist organisation by the Iranian government, and formerly by the EU, Canada and the US. Western states no longer view the group as a terrorist organisation.