PDKI Deputy Leader: We have always been fighting against the Islamic Republic.

0    News, PDKI's, Video  SHARIF BEHRUZ
PDKI Deputy Leader: We have always been fighting against the Islamic Republic.
11 Jul
2:51
Share

Facebook Comments

comments

« »
Add Comment Register



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>